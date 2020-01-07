Tokyo prosecutors issue arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife -local media

Tokyo prosecutors on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for Carole Ghosn, the wife of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, for perjury, Japanese media reported. Carole Ghosn is currently in Lebanon.

In late December, the former Nissan Motor and Renault chairman, who was free on bail awaiting trial on charges of financial misconduct, fled to Lebanon.

