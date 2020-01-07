Burial of Iranian commander postponed due to stampede - ISNA
The burial of a top Iranian commander killed in a U.S. drone strike last week was postponed on Tuesday due to a stampede in his hometown, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.
The report did not say how long any delay to burying General Qassem Soleimani would last. A report earlier said 35 people were killed in the stampede in his hometown of Kerman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iranian
- Qassem Soleimani
- ISNA
- Kerman
ALSO READ
Jaishankar meets Iranian President as India, Iran agree to accelerate work on Chabahar
Jaishankar meets Iranian President
UPDATE 6-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group
France summons Iranian ambassador over "intolerable" detentions
Iranian national held in Bihar without visa