Burial of Iranian commander postponed due to stampede - ISNA

The burial of a top Iranian commander killed in a U.S. drone strike last week was postponed on Tuesday due to a stampede in his hometown, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

The report did not say how long any delay to burying General Qassem Soleimani would last. A report earlier said 35 people were killed in the stampede in his hometown of Kerman.

