REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  07-01-2020
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 16:31 IST
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL IRAQ-SECURITY

Iran considers retaliation options as it buries slain commander Iran is considering 13 scenarios to avenge the killing of a top Iranian military commander in Iraq by a U.S. drone attack, a senior Tehran official said on Tuesday as the general’s body was brought to his hometown for burial.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS Hong Kong leader vows to work closely with Beijing's new envoy

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she would work closely with Beijing’s top official in the Asian financial hub to get it back on “the right path” after more than six months of pro-democracy protests. U.S.

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT Bolton says he is willing to testify in Trump impeachment trial

U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton said on Monday he is willing to testify in the expected Senate impeachment trial of the president, a surprise development that could potentially strengthen the case that Trump should be removed from office. PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN

Jury selection in Weinstein rape trial begins in wake of new charges Lawyers in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial will begin selecting jurors on Tuesday, a challenging process in the wake of the #MeToo movement and fresh sex crime charges brought against the former film producer.

BUSINESS BOEING-737MAX

Boeing will reassign 3,000 workers as airlines reach compensation deals over MAX Boeing Co said Monday that it will reassign 3,000 workers to other jobs as it halts production of the grounded best-selling 737 MAX jet in mid-January.

UBER-HYUNDAI-MOTOR Uber partners with Hyundai on electric air taxi

U.S. ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc and South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor have teamed up to develop electric air taxis, joining the global race to make small self-flying cars to ease urban congestion. ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-BAFTAS-NOMINATIONS Dark drama 'Joker' leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods

“Joker”, an origins story of the villainous comic book character, led the nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards on Tuesday, earning 11 nods at Britain’s top movie honors. AWARDS-GOLDEN-GLOBES-RATINGS

Golden Globes TV ratings steady as host Gervais tickles some but bores others More than 18 million Americans watched the Golden Globes on Sunday in a ceremony hosted by acerbic British comedian Ricky Gervais, whose monologue skewering A-list celebrities was praised by some but criticized as dull and cynical by others.

SPORTS MOTOR-F1-WILLIAMS-CHADWICK

Williams retain W Series champion Chadwick in development role Inaugural W Series champion Jamie Chadwick will remain a development driver for the Williams Formula One team this season with an increased simulator program as well as attending several races.

TENNIS-BRISBANE Osaka sees off Sakkari challenge to advance in Brisbane

Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka began her 2020 season with a 6-2 6-7(4) 6-3 win over Maria Sakkari in the opening round of the Brisbane International on Tuesday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS SPAIN-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Amid tensions, Spain's lawmakers likely to back Sanchez as leader Spain's parliament was expected to confirm Pedro Sanchez as head of government by a tiny margin on Tuesday, as some lawmakers identified as holding casting votes said they were facing growing pressure to turn against the Socialist leader.

7 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT VENEZUELA-POLITICS/PARRA

NEWSMAKER - Little-known Venezuela legislator becomes Maduro's choice for opposition leader Venezuelan lawmaker Luis Parra rose from obscurity on Sunday to claim the leadership of Congress. Though Parra's discourse still echoes that of the opposition - describing Venezuela's Socialist government as a "regime" and decrying the woeful state of the economy - his agenda aims at reducing conflict with Maduro while playing down talk of pushing him from office.

7 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT TURKEY-CABINET/

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan chairs cabinet meeting in Ankara Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan chairs cabinet meeting in Ankara (1200 GMT)

7 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Venezuela's parliament meets for first time under new leadership Venezuela's parliament meets for the first time since a dissident opposition lawmaker assumed leadership of the institution, in a move Juan Guaido's faction of the opposition called a "parliamentary coup" orchestrated by President Nicolas Maduro's government. Guaido pledged to hold a session in the parliament building anyway, setting the stage for a potential confrontation.

7 Jan 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT BRITAIN-EU/

Brexit bill returns for further debate in parliament The legislation required to implement Boris Johnson's EU divorce deal is scheduled to be debated on Tuesday and Wednesday, before completing its passage through parliament's lower chamber on Thursday. The legislation is expected to pass smoothly, and is then sent to the House of Lords where it will undergo further scrutiny.

7 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT BRITAIN-EU/

EU's Von der Leyen in London to meet PM Johnson European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London to discuss the upcoming Brexit negotiations.

8 Jan TAIWAN-ELECTION/ (PIX)

Preview of Taiwan election Taiwan will vote on Saturday in the shadow of Chinese claims over the island and protests in Hong Kong.

8 Jan TURKEY-RUSSIA/PIPELINE (PIX) (TV)

Turkey's Erdogan, Russia's Putin open TurkStream gas pipeline Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin open the TurkStream natural gas pipeline, which is to distribute to Turkey and eastern Europe, despite U.S. sanctions.

8 Jan CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

IRAQ-SECURITY/USA-FORT BRAGG (PIX) (TV) U.S. troops ship off to Middle East amid brewing Iran conflict

Members of the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division pack their rifles, ammunition, food and blankets to ship off to the Middle East days after President Donald Trump ordered the killing of a top Iranian official, raising risks of further armed conflict in the region. 7 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

IRAQ-SECURITY/BRITAIN Britain likely to make statement on Soleimani killing

The British government is likely to make a statement in parliament about the killing of Iran's military commander Qassem Soleimani by the United States. 7 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS INDIA-ECONOMY/GDP (PIX)

India expected to release economic growth estimates for 2019/20 on Jan 7 India is expected to release economic growth estimates for the 2019/20 fiscal year ending March 31 on Tuesday, Jan 7 around 5.30 pm (Indian local time) ahead of the annual budget next month.

7 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

7 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT USA-TRADE/FRANCE (PIX)

Tariffs on French wine and cheese will hurt U.S. companies, executives expected to tell USTR A Trump administration threat to put 100% tariffs on French wine, cheese, and imports like Le Creuset cookware will crush U.S. importers and small businesses, executives are expected to testify at a USTR public hearing. USTR proposed the taxes in retaliation for France's Digital Services Tax, which the trade agency says hurts U.S. tech companies.

7 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT TURKEY-RUSSIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Putin, Erdogan meet after Turkey backs deployment in Libya where Russia backs opposing side Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul after Turkey passed legislation to send troops and other military support to Libya, where Russia backs the opposing side in that country's conflict. Ankara has stressed dialogue with Moscow would keep a lid on violence in Libya.

8 Jan NORWAY-ECONOMY/

Norway's NHO business conference Annual NHO business conference in Oslo

8 Jan TECH-CES/ (PIX) (TV)

Las Vegas hosts the digital economy’s annual trade show, CES Las Vegas welcomes thousands of technology enthusiasts for the digital economy’s big annual trade show, CES.

8 Jan SPRINT CORP-M&A/T-MOBILE

Post-trial filings due in Sprint, T-Mobile merger case Sprint, T-Mobile and a coalition of U.S. states are due to file proposed findings of fact and conclusions of law in the states' lawsuit seeking to block the two companies' planned merger. The case is before U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan.

8 Jan CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

JAPAN-DISABLED/ (PIX) (TV) Trial starts for Japanese man accused of stabbing 19 disabled people to death at care home

Trial starts for Japanese man Satoshi Uematsu, 29, accused of killing 19 disabled people at a care home south of Tokyo in 2016. Uematsu said he will admit to the killings at his trial. 8 Jan

SPORTS OLYMPICS-IOC/ (PIX) (TV)

IOC holds two-day Executive Board meeting on eve of Lausanne Youth Olympic Games The IOC begins a two-day Executive Board Committee meeting in Lausanne on the eve of 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

8 Jan

