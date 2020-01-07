Iran says death toll in funeral stampede reaches 40 - Fars

Iran said on Tuesday a stampede among mourners during the funeral ceremony for slain commander Qassem Soleimani has reached 40, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, citing an emergency services official.

"So far 40 people were killed and 213 others were wounded in the incident," the official told Fars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.