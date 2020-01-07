Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-One dead, buildings damaged as quakes strike Puerto Rico

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Puerto Rico
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 18:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 18:10 IST
UPDATE 3-One dead, buildings damaged as quakes strike Puerto Rico
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A powerful earthquake followed by strong aftershocks struck Puerto Rico early on Tuesday, killing at least one person, knocking out power and causing significant damage, authorities and media reported.

Governor Wanda Vazquez Garced activated security measures on the island and said all public sector offices would remain closed on Tuesday while emergency plans were implemented. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) reported a small tsunami measuring around 0.02 meters.

The first and biggest quake, of magnitude 6.5, struck at a depth of 10.0 km (six miles) at 4:24 am (0824 GMT) near Ponce on the island's southern coast, the US Geological Survey said. A 73-year-old died there after a wall fell on him, newspaper El Nuevo Dia reported.

Puerto Rico has been hit by several quakes in the past two weeks. The first on Tuesday, which witnesses described on social media as "super strong" and lasting up to 30 seconds, was the strongest yet and was followed by a number of hefty aftershocks including one measuring 5.8.

The impact along the country's southern coast appeared significant. Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) Chief Executive Jose Ortiz said its Central Costa Sur power plant was damaged, and the utility was checking other substations on the island.

PREPA had cut off power on safety grounds and hoped to reconnect supplies as soon as possible, it said on Twitter. In the town of Guanica, several buildings collapsed. Further east in Maunabo, footage on social media showed residents evacuating to higher ground following the tsunami warning.

"Persons along coastal areas near the earthquake should be observant and exercise normal caution, otherwise no action is required," the PTWC said in its warning. On Monday, a 5.8-magnitude quake off southern Puerto Rico knocked several houses off their supporting pillars in Guanica and Guayanilla. Television images showed vehicles crushed beneath them.

That quake also destroyed the Window of the Caribbean, a rock formation on a beach that had been a tourist attraction, but there were no reports of injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Iran drops French-Iranian's spying charge but other charges remain - lawyer

Iran has dropped spying charges against French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah but the authorities are still detaining her on other security-related charges, her lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday. Iran has rejected Frances call to the release...

WRAPUP 1-Falling imports push U.S. trade deficit to three-year low

The U.S. trade deficit fell to a more than three-year low in November as imports declined further, likely weighed down by the Trump administrations trade war with China, and exports rebounded, suggesting the economy ended 2019 on solid foot...

USMCA legislation will pass Senate by end of January - U.S. Senator Grassley

The legislation on the USMCA trade pact between the United States, Canada and Mexico will pass the U.S. Senate at the most by the end of January, Senator Chuck Grassley told CNBC on Tuesday. It will pass the Senate sometime within the next ...

Delhi Police official visits JNU campus, interacts with students

Shalini Singh, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police, who is heading a fact-finding committee to probe the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, said on Tuesday that they visited various spots in the campus and interacted with studen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020