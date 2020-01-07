UPDATE 3-One dead, buildings damaged as quakes strike Puerto Rico

A powerful earthquake followed by strong aftershocks struck Puerto Rico early on Tuesday, killing at least one person, knocking out power and causing significant damage, authorities and media reported.

Governor Wanda Vazquez Garced activated security measures on the island and said all public sector offices would remain closed on Tuesday while emergency plans were implemented. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) reported a small tsunami measuring around 0.02 meters.

The first and biggest quake, of magnitude 6.5, struck at a depth of 10.0 km (six miles) at 4:24 am (0824 GMT) near Ponce on the island's southern coast, the US Geological Survey said. A 73-year-old died there after a wall fell on him, newspaper El Nuevo Dia reported.

Puerto Rico has been hit by several quakes in the past two weeks. The first on Tuesday, which witnesses described on social media as "super strong" and lasting up to 30 seconds, was the strongest yet and was followed by a number of hefty aftershocks including one measuring 5.8.

The impact along the country's southern coast appeared significant. Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) Chief Executive Jose Ortiz said its Central Costa Sur power plant was damaged, and the utility was checking other substations on the island.

PREPA had cut off power on safety grounds and hoped to reconnect supplies as soon as possible, it said on Twitter. In the town of Guanica, several buildings collapsed. Further east in Maunabo, footage on social media showed residents evacuating to higher ground following the tsunami warning.

"Persons along coastal areas near the earthquake should be observant and exercise normal caution, otherwise no action is required," the PTWC said in its warning. On Monday, a 5.8-magnitude quake off southern Puerto Rico knocked several houses off their supporting pillars in Guanica and Guayanilla. Television images showed vehicles crushed beneath them.

That quake also destroyed the Window of the Caribbean, a rock formation on a beach that had been a tourist attraction, but there were no reports of injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.