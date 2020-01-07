Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-British teen to appeal Cyprus conviction over gang rape allegation

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nicosia
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 19:45 IST
UPDATE 4-British teen to appeal Cyprus conviction over gang rape allegation
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A British teenager will appeal against her conviction in Cyprus over a withdrawn allegation of gang rape, her lawyers said on Tuesday, as the British government said it had raised numerous concerns about her treatment with Cypriot authorities. The 19-year-old was given a suspended sentence on Tuesday after being found guilty by a court in Cyprus on Dec. 30 of public mischief for having alleged that she had been raped by a group of Israeli youths in the holiday resort of Ayia Napa last July.

She says she was coerced by police into dropping the complaint. The case has caused outrage in Britain and sparked protests from activists who say the woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, did not get a fair trial. Lawyers said she would appeal to clear her name.

"The fight for her innocence will go on regardless," said Lewis Power, who was assisting the woman's local defense team. "We will maintain this young girl was stripped of her dignity and basic human rights." She had earlier been sentenced before a packed courtroom to four months in jail, suspended for three years.

Raising his voice over chants from supporters of the woman outside, Judge Michalis Papathanasiou told her the sentence took into account her age, clean criminal record and remorse, and that he was giving her a "second chance". "All mitigating factors were taken into account but it does not negate the seriousness of the offense," Papathanasiou said, noting that 12 individuals had been briefly detained on the basis of her accusation.

The woman, whose lawyers say she is suffering from post-traumatic stress, stood in silence before him. Police ordered window blinds in the courtroom to be pulled down to block the sight of about 150 protesters who shouted slogans like "Blaming the victim is the second rape!" and "Cyprus justice, shame on you!". "We are here to raise social awareness of rape," said Dana Salmon, one of almost 60 activists from Israel who had flown in to support the woman. "There is no justice here."

NUMEROUS CONCERNS The woman insists that a sexual assault took place and that she was pressured to withdraw her complaint during overnight questioning from police with no lawyer present. One defense witness, a former state forensic pathologist, said her injuries were consistent with rape.

Twelve Israeli youths were detained for questioning but swiftly released after the woman withdrew her accusation. They were not required to give any evidence at the woman's trial. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was pleased the woman could return home after being barred from leaving the island, a spokesman said, adding that Britain would work with Cyprus and other countries to ensure such a case could not happen again.

"We have had numerous concerns about the judicial process in this case and the woman's right to a fair trial and we have made these clear to the Cypriot authorities," the spokesman said. Foreign minister Dominic Raab earlier said there was no immediate plan to change the travel advice for Britons visiting Cyprus. The case has prompted calls for a boycott of the island, which is popular with British holidaymakers.

Cypriot newspapers have reported that President Nicos Anastasiades might pardon the woman, although a senior government source told Reuters that was premature. Lawyers for the woman say they would press ahead with an appeal anyway because a pardon would not expunge her criminal record.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Spain gets coalition government as Sanchez wins parliamentary vote

Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez narrowly won parliamentary backing on Tuesday for Spains first coalition government in decades, ending a long political stalemate but leaving him reliant on a fragile patchwork of alliances to pass laws.After ...

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Inspired Stokes seals dramatic England victory

Ben Stokes took the last three wickets as England subdued a stubborn South Africa to win a thrilling second test by 189 runs late on day five on Tuesday, their first victory at Newlands since 1957. Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen ...

Europe must find a response to Iran's nuclear violations -Germany's Maas

Germanys Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday that Berlin cannot accept Irans decision to ignore limits of a nuclear arms control agreement, saying Europe had to react. What Iran has announced is, we believe, not the right course and...

UPDATE 1-Thousands mourn Iran-backed paramilitary linchpin in southern Iraq

Thousands of Iraqis packed the streets of Basra on Tuesday to mourn militia leader Jamal Jaafar Ibrahimi, known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, killed last week by a U.S. air strike alongside his Iranian mentor Qassim Soleimani. His body arrived ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020