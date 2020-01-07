Another quake measuring 6.4 strikes Puerto Rico, significant damage feared

Washington DC [USA], Jan 7 (Sputnik/ANI): A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Puerto Rico on Tuesday, the second temblor to rattle the US territory in two days, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. Local media reported one death amid an island-wide blackout.

"On January 7, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the region at 4:24 am (local time) Significant damage is possible. Over the past several weeks, hundreds of small earthquakes have occurred in the Puerto Rico region, beginning in earnest with an M 4.7 earthquake late on December 28," the USGS said in a bulletin. A 5.8 quake had hit the island on Monday, according to USGS. (Sputnik/ANI)

