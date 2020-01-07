EU'S Borrell rejects Turkish plans to send military to Libya
The European Union must work towards achieving a ceasefire in Libya, the bloc's top diplomat said on Tuesday, calling on Turkey not to send military experts and technical teams to support Libya's internationally recognized government.
"We asked for a ceasefire and we asked also to stop the escalation and to end external interference, which has been increasing in the last days," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters following a meeting with British, Italian, German and French foreign ministers.
"It is obvious that this made a reference to the Turkish decision to intervene with their troops in Libya, which is something that we reject," Borrell said.
