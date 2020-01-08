Philippines orders citizens in Iraq to leave after Iran attacks U.S. forces

The Philippines has ordered a mandatory evacuation for Filipinos in Iraq, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday, after Iran attacked American forces there in response to a U.S. strike that killed an Iranian general last week. "The Alert Level in entire Iraq has been raised to Alert Level 4 calling for mandatory evacuation," said Eduardo Mendez, a spokesman at the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Iran's missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq came in the early hours of Wednesday, hours after the funeral of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the country's elite Quds Force who was killed in a U.S. drone strike on Jan. 3.

