Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

A Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines has crashed due to technical problems after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport with 180 passengers and crew aboard, the semi-official Fars news agency tweeted on Wednesday.

There was no further information immediately available.

