Iran threatens to attack Dubai, Haifa if country is bombed

Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that it will launch attacks on cities of Dubai in the UAE and Haifa in Israel if the Iranian soil is bombed in the future. In its Telegram channel, the IRGC said that the two cities will be targetted in the third wave of operations if Iran was bombed, CNN reported.

The warning came hours after Iran launched a series of attacks on US targets in Iraq including the targetting of two bases at Al-Asad and Erbil with over a dozen ballistic missiles amid rising tensions following the killing of senior Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a US airstrike last week. The missile attacks came in retaliation to the killing of Soleimani, who was laid to rest in his hometown of Kerman.

Tehran has threatened to strike inside America if Washington responds to the missile attacks. In light of the recent developments in the region, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that it was restricting all civilian US aircraft from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. (ANI)

