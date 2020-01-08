Flydubai cancels Wednesday flight to Baghdad after Iran strike
United Arab Emirates airline flydubai cancelled a flight to Baghdad on Wednesday after Iran earlier launched missile attacks on U.S. led forces in Iraq.
Its flights to the Iraqi cities of Basra and Najaf would operate on Wednesday, the airline said.
"We are liaising with the relevant authorities and continue to monitor the situation closely."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
