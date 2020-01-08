Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia deploys fighter jets, warships to disputed waters in China spat

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jakarta
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 11:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 11:36 IST
Indonesia deploys fighter jets, warships to disputed waters in China spat

Jakarta, Jan 8 (AFP) Indonesia has deployed fighter jets and warships to patrol islands near the disputed South China Sea, the military said Wednesday, escalating tensions with Beijing after a diplomatic spat over "trespassing" Chinese vessels. President Joko Widodo also headed Wednesday to the fishing-rich waters around the Natuna islands, which border the South China Sea, most of which is claimed by China despite competing claims from other Southeast Asian nations including Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia.

The Indonesian military said it had deployed eight warships and four jet fighters ahead of Widodo's visit in an apparent bid to assert its sovereignty over the region. A Chinese coast guard vessel was spotted near the islands Wednesday, Indonesia said.

"We have deployed eight warships," said Navy spokesman Fajar Tri Rohadi. An AFP reporter confirmed with the air force that fighter jets had also been deployed.

It follows the deployment on Friday of around 600 personnel from the navy, army and air force to Natuna as the military launched what it called a regular patrol to secure the area due to the presence of foreign vessels in Indonesian waters. Jakarta said it would also send hundreds of fishermen to the area to keep an eye out for foreign vessels.

The moves come after Indonesia summoned the Chinese ambassador last week and lodged a "strong protest" over a Chinese coast guard vessel escorting Chinese fishing boats around the islands in mid-December. Beijing responded that it has "historic rights" in the region and that fishing boats had been carrying out "legal and reasonable" activities.

This week, China's foreign ministry said the dispute was being handled diplomatically. "China and Indonesia have been communicating on this matter through diplomatic channels," ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Tuesday, describing the two countries as "comprehensive strategic partners".

"Both countries shoulder the responsibility of maintaining regional peace and stability," he added. Beijing lays claim to huge swathes of the South China Sea, where it is accused of building military installations and artificial islands -- and ramming fishing vessels.

China claims the majority of the resource-rich waterway through the so-called nine-dash line, a vague delineation based on maps from the 1940s as the then Republic of China snapped up islands from Japanese control. Indonesia does not have a claim in the South China Sea, but said it would not tolerate incursions by China -- a key trading partner -- into its nearby waters. (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Bharat Bandh: Banking services hit in Telangana

Banking services across Telangana were severely hit by the nationwide strike called by various trade unions protesting the central governments anti-people policies on Wednesday. However, most of the shops and business establishments were o...

FOCUS-Alibaba undercuts Amazon in Europe to woo wary brands

After years of reconnaissance, Chinas retail king Alibaba is finally making its move on Europe. It is undercutting Amazon sellers fees to attract vendors but has had mixed results, six sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. A flo...

Tepid impact of trade union strike in Karnataka

The nationwide strike called by 10 trade unions in protest against the centres anti- people policies had no effect on normal life in the city and other parts of Karnataka, with most of the vehicles including government buses plying on Wedne...

DMK MLA tears up Guv's Address, suspended

A DMK MLA on Tuesday tore a copy of Governor Barwarilal Purohits address to the Assembly and put it on the table of Speaker P Dhanapal following which he was suspended till Thursday. The incident occurred when the principal opposition party...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020