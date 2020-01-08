Pakistan asks citizens to exercise maximum caution while visiting Iraq

Pakistan on Wednesday issued a travel advisory, asking citizens to be cautious while visiting Iraq due to the prevailing security situation in the Gulf country. In retaliation to the killing of top Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani, Iran has launched missile strikes against two US military bases in Iraq on Wednesday.

"In view of recent developments and the prevailing security situation in the region, Pakistani nationals are advised to exercise maximum caution while planning visit to Iraq at this point," Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement. It said, those already in Iraq to remain in close contact with the Embassy of Pakistan in Baghdad.

Thousands of Pakistani every year visit Shiite holy places in Iraq.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

