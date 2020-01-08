Ukraine confirms all killed on board plane crashed in Iran

Kiev, Jan 8 (AFP) All passengers and crew on board the Ukrainian Boeing 737 plane that crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday were killed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"According to preliminary data, all passengers and crew members are dead," he wrote on Facebook of the Ukraine International Airlines plane, which was bound for Kiev. (AFP) SCY

