Ukraine leader warns against 'speculation' after plane crash
Kiev, Jan 8 (AFP) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday warned against speculation about the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane near Tehran which killed at least 170 people.
"I ask everyone to keep from speculating and putting forth unconfirmed theories about the crash," he wrote on Facebook, as he cut short a vacation in Oman and flew back to Ukraine. (AFP) PMS
