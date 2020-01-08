Most passengers on crashed Ukraine flight were foreigners: Kiev

Kiev, Jan 8 (AFP) The vast majority of passengers on the flight to Ukraine that crashed near Tehran Wednesday morning were not Ukrainian nationals, security authorities in Kiev said.

"There were two Ukrainian passengers and nine Ukrainian crew members on board" the Boeing 737, said Ukraine's national security council, which is overseeing a crisis team.

The plane was carrying over 170 people, all of whom died in the crash. (AFP) SCY

