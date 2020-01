Crashed Ukraine plane had 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians on board: minister

Kiev, Jan 8 (AFP) The Ukrainian plane that crashed outside Tehran on Wednesday morning, killing all on board, was carrying 82 Iranian and 63 Canadian nationals, a Ukrainian minister said.

The Boeing 737 was also carrying 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three Britons, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko wrote on Twitter. (AFP) PMS

