Ukrainian airline involved in Iran crash says plane was one of its best

Ukraine International Airlines said on Wednesday that a Boeing 737-800 involved in a fatal crash in Iran was one of the best planes in its fleet and that its pilots were very experienced.

The assertion, made at an official news conference in Kiev given by four airline officials, followed the crash earlier on Wednesday which killed all 176 people aboard.

Airline officials said there was no sign that anything was wrong before the plane took off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport and that it had last been routinely serviced on Jan. 6.

