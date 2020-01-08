Lufthansa cancels daily flight between Frankfurt and Tehran
Germany's flagship carrier Lufthansa is canceling its daily flight between Frankfurt and Tehran due to the situation in Iran, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
He added that Lufthansa was also canceling its next planned flight - on Saturday - to Erbil in Iraq.
Several other major airlines said on Wednesday they were re-routing flights to avoid airspace over Iraq and Iran after the Federal Aviation Administration banned U.S. carriers from the area following an Iranian missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
