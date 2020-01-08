147 Iranians, 32 foreigners lose lives in Ukrainian plane crash

Of the 176 people onboard the Ukraine International Airlines flight, as many as 147 passengers were Iranians and 32 passengers were foreigners, said Iran Civil Aviation Organization on Wednesday. According to IRNA news agency, all 179 passengers died when the Ukrainian plane Boeing 737 crashed in southern Tehran after its engine caught fire.

Ebrahim Tajik, Deputy head of Iran Red Crescent Society, said that around 40 rescue teams have been dispatched to the site of the crash and investigation is underway. The plane was on its way to Kiev in Ukraine from Tehran.

As per Iran's semi-official news agency ISNA, the crash was due to technical difficulties. (ANI)

