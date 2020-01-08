Both black boxes of crashed Ukrainian airliner have been found - Iran TV
The two black boxes from the Ukrainian airliner that crashed outside the capital Tehran were found on Wednesday, Iranian state television reported. An Iranian official was quoted as saying both boxes were damaged but that it was believed their data could still be retrieved.
The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 crashed earlier on Wednesday, killing all 176 people aboard shortly after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
