Ukraine to coordinate closely with Iran on airliner investigation - minister
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Wednesday he had spoken to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif following the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran.
"Agreed to coordinate further actions of our investigation groups closely to determine the cause of the terrible plane crash," he tweeted.
A Ukrainian airliner crashed and burst into flames shortly after take-off from Tehran early on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
