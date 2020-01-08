Ukraine to coordinate closely with Iran on airliner investigation - minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Wednesday he had spoken to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif following the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran.

"Agreed to coordinate further actions of our investigation groups closely to determine the cause of the terrible plane crash," he tweeted.

A Ukrainian airliner crashed and burst into flames shortly after take-off from Tehran early on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

