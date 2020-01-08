FACTBOX-Global airlines rush to avoid Iraqi, Iranian airspace after missile strike

Major airlines have rerouted or canceled flights on Wednesday to avoid airspace over Iraq and Iran following an Iranian missile strike on United States-led forces in Iraq. Here is a rundown of measures taken by carriers so far:

Canceled FLIGHTS: Germany's Lufthansa canceled its daily flight between Frankfurt and Tehran.

Dubai-based Emirates Airlines canceled a return flight to Baghdad. United Arab Emirates airline flydubai canceled a flight to Baghdad.

REROUTING: France's airline KLM Air France suspended flights over Iraqi and Iranian airspace.

Norwegian Air Shuttle said it was looking at alternative routes for its Dubai flights departing from Scandinavia later on Wednesday. Vietnam Airlines has rerouted flights

Taiwan's largest carrier China Airlines will not fly over either country. Malaysia Airlines does not fly over Iraqi airspace and said it would avoid Iranian airspace.

Singapore Airlines Ltd said flights would be diverted from Iranian airspace. Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd adjusted routes to avoid both countries' airspace, adding up to 50 minutes to Perth-London flights and requiring it to reduce passenger numbers to carry the necessary fuel.

Russia's aviation authority told its air carriers to avoid flights in the airspace of Iraq, Iran, the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Transport Canada said Air Canada was altering its routes.

(Compiled by Josephine Mason Editing by Gareth Jones)

