Japan prosecutors slam Ghosn's 'one-sided, unacceptable' comments
Tokyo, Jan 8 (AFP) Tokyo prosecutors slammed former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn on Thursday, accusing him of "one-sided" and "unacceptable" criticism of Japan's legal system after he jumped bail and fled the country.
In a statement after Ghosn addressed the media for the first time since his escape, the Tokyo prosecutor's office also said claims of a plot involving Nissan and Japanese authorities were "categorically false and contrary to fact". (AFP) MRJ
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
