U.S. calls for complete cooperation with any probe into cause of Iran crash

  • Reuters
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 22:34 IST
  • Created: 08-01-2020 22:28 IST
Representative image

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday the United States was calling for complete cooperation with any investigation into the cause of the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran.

In a statement, Pompeo said the United States was prepared to offer Ukraine all possible assistance after the crash of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737, which burst into flames shortly after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people aboard.

