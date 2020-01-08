U.S. calls for complete cooperation with any probe into cause of Iran crash
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday the United States was calling for complete cooperation with any investigation into the cause of the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran.
In a statement, Pompeo said the United States was prepared to offer Ukraine all possible assistance after the crash of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737, which burst into flames shortly after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people aboard.
READ MORE ON:
- Mike Pompeo
- United States
- Iran
- Ukrainian
- Tehran
- Ukraine International Airlines
