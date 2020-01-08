Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan prosecutors slam Ghosn's 'one-sided, unacceptable' comments

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 22:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 22:57 IST
Japan prosecutors slam Ghosn's 'one-sided, unacceptable' comments

Tokyo, Jan 8 (AFP) Tokyo prosecutors slammed former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn on Thursday, accusing him of "one-sided" and "unacceptable" criticism of Japan's legal system after he jumped bail and fled the country. In a statement after Ghosn addressed the media for the first time since his escape to Lebanon, the Tokyo prosecutor's office also said claims they had colluded with Nissan were "categorically false and contrary to fact".

"Ghosn's allegations completely ignore his own conduct, and his one-sided criticism of the Japanese justice system is totally unacceptable," the statement said. The prosecutors said Ghosn had "only himself to blame for being arrested", accusing him of having "flagrantly disregarded Japanese law to avoid the consequences of the crimes he committed".

Ghosn had been in Japan on bail while awaiting trial on four financial misconduct charges when he staged an elaborate escape last month, outraging authorities in the country. In a lengthy, combative press conference in Beirut, he said he had fled because he did not believe he could get a fair trial in Tokyo.

He denied all the charges against him and once again alleged a plot to bring him down and block his plan to more closely integrate Nissan with its French partner Renault. (AFP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-China suspends national rollout of ethanol mandate -sources

China has suspended its plan to implement a nationwide gasoline blend containing 10 ethanol this year, three sources briefed on the matter said, following a sharp decline in the countrys corn stocks and limited production capacity of the bi...

Gareth Delany, Shane Getkate earn central contract for Ireland

Gareth Delany and Shane Getkate earned their first full-time senior contract as Cricket Ireland announced central mens contract for 2020 on Wednesday. While Mark Adair the 23-year-old paceman, who was awarded a contract during the second ha...

Maharashtra govt open to Loya case probe based on 'evidence': Malik

The Maharashtra government would consider investigation into the alleged suspicious death of special CBI judge B H Loya in 2014 if it gets any complaint with substantial evidence, a minister said on Wednesday. Loya, who was hearing the high...

Internet nonprofit leaders fight deal to sell control of .org domain

A group of prominent internet pioneers is mobilizing to block the 1.1 billion sale of control of the .org internet domain, arguing that the takeover of .org by a newly formed private company would hurt the millions of nonprofits that rely o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020