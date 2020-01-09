UK, Canada discuss need for de-escalation following Iranian missile attacks
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, discussed need for urgent de-escalation on all sides following Iranian missile attacks on military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq overnight, a spokesperson for Johnson said. In a phone call on Wednesday, the leaders also discussed working together and with international partners to ensure Iran is prevented from acquiring a nuclear weapon.
Johnson also offered condolences for the Canadians who lost their lives in the Ukrainian airliner that crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Justin Trudeau
- British
- Canadian
- Iranian
- Iraq
- Tehran
ALSO READ
Large earthquake strikes spot off coast of British Columbia
British Deputy Finance Minister tipped to run 'economic super-ministry'- FT
UPDATE 1-British authorities pick up 49 suspected migrants in Channel -reports
Moscow to take retaliatory action against British media - Russian news agencies
EXCLUSIVE-FBI investigating British socialite and others who 'facilitated’ Epstein – sources