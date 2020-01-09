No injuries in rocket fire that hit Baghdad's Green Zone

Baghdad [Iraq], Jan 09 (Sputnik/ANI): There have been no injuries in the rocket fire that hit the Green Zone of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, where government agencies and foreign embassies are located, the country's security services said.

On late Wednesday, a source in the Iraqi security services told Sputnik that two rockets had fallen in the Green Zone.

"Two Katyusha rockets fell in the Green Zone, no people were injured," the security services' press service wrote on the Twitter page on late Wednesday. (Sputnik/ANI)

