Aircraft surveillance firm says sharing position data for crashed Ukrainian jet with authorities
U.S. aircraft surveillance firm Aerion has collected the position data from a Ukraine International Airlines jet that crashed near Tehran on Wednesday and is sharing it with the appropriate authorities, a spokeswoman said.
Aerion's satellite-based global tracking system provides more detailed information than is available on commercial websites like FlightRadar24, which did not capture data at the end of the crashed jet's flight.
Aerion last year provided regulators with more detailed data on the flight path of a crashed Ethiopian 737 MAX jet, leading the United States and Canada to ground the Boeing model based on evidence of similarities to a prior 737 MAX crash in Indonesia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes 177 km west of Port Hardy, Canada -USGS
UPDATE 1-Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes west of Port Hardy, Canada -USGS
Iran summons Kuwait envoy in Tehran to protest about "anti-Iranian" meeting -statement
Tehran summons Kuwait envoy over 'anti-Iran' meeting
Soleimani ceremony in Tehran cancelled due to huge turnout in second city: Guards (AFP) MRJ