China says shares similar views and positions with Russia on Middle East issue
China said on Thursday it is in close communication with parties including Russia on the Middle East issue.
China and Russia share highly similar views and positions on this issue, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily news briefing in Beijing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
