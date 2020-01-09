Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnamese women strive to clear war-era mines

  • PTI
  • |
  • Quangtri
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 14:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 14:22 IST
Vietnamese women strive to clear war-era mines
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Inching across a field littered with Vietnam War-era bombs, Ngoc leads an all-women demining team clearing unexploded ordnance that has killed tens of thousands of people -- including her uncle. "He died in an explosion. I was haunted by memories of him," Le Thi Bich Ngoc tells AFP as she oversees the controlled detonation of a cluster bomb found in a sealed-off site in central Quang Tri province.

More than 6.1 million hectares of land in Vietnam remains blanketed by unexploded munitions -- mainly dropped by US bombers -- decades after the war ended in 1975. At least 40,000 Vietnamese have since died in related accidents. Victims are often farmers who accidentally trigger explosions, people salvaging scrap metal, or children who mistake bomblets for toys.

Part of the demilitarised zone that once divided the North and South, Quang Tri is among the worst-affected provinces. Ngoc remembers the burnt flesh of her uncle's body when he was killed by a bomb that detonated while he scavenged for scrap metal.

For the past 20 years, Ngoc has worked as a deminer with Mines Advisory Group (MAG), funded by the United States, Britain, and Japan. Today the 42-year-old crisscrosses her home province to excavate up to a dozen pieces of unexploded ordnance daily -- and she is not alone.

Deminer Tran Thi Hanh told AFP her husband was injured by a landmine blast while going to work, and she does not want the same thing to happen to others. "This is what motivates me to do this job," she said.

Once a site has been cleared the land can be used for agriculture. "Demine, replant, rebuild -- we are in the business of peace, the economy of peace," says Heidi Kuhn, founder of NGO Roots of Peace, which has helped 3,000 people to farm pepper on former minefields.

Vietnam is the world's leading producer of black pepper. Double amputee and former soldier Phan Van Ty says growing the crop has given him a new lease on life.

He lost a leg fighting for the southern regime, but after the war lost the other one when he detonated a bomb while searching for scrap metal in a former US weapons warehouse. That explosion is seared in his memory.

"I have nightmares of my flesh being scattered in a blast -- and then waking to find myself still in one piece but just without legs," he says, pushing his wheelchair past towering columns of pepper vines. Up to three million pieces of unexploded ordnance and cluster munitions are still buried in Vietnam's soil.

Just last month, Ty says he found a grenade in his backyard. Clearing the entire country could take up to 100 years and cost billions of dollars, according to officials.

But that has not deterred Ngoc from pressing on with the dangerous work, which is typically undertaken by men in Quang Tri, where women are usually garment workers or farmers. "This job is not about money, it is about making a better place and ensuring a safer land."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

NPR form asking for six new details, won't allow the exercise:

NPR form asking for six new details, wont allow the exerciseWest Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at a rally against CAA....

Home Secy, Delhi Police chief to appear before Parliamentary panel

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik will likely appear before the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Home Affairs on January 13, over the rising menace of crime in the national capital. Bhal...

ED attaches over Rs 2,500-cr assets of Haryana-based SRS Group

Assets worth over Rs 2,500 crore have been attached in connection with a money laundering and fraud case against Haryana-based SRS group, the ED said on Thursday. Movable and immovable assets like land, real estate projects, commercial proj...

WRAPUP 2-Iran investigation says Ukrainian airliner was on fire before crash

A Ukrainian airliner was on fire immediately before it crashed southwest of Tehran killing all 176 onboard, according to an initial report by Iranian investigators.The Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737-800, flying to Kyiv and carr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020