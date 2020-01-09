Left Menu
New head of Iran's Quds Force says Tehran to continue course pursued by Soleimani- IRIB

File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

The new head of Iran's Quds Force said he would continue the course pursued by his predecessor, Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike last week.

"We will continue in this luminous path with power," Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani said, noting that Iranian missile strikes carried out on U.S. targets at a base in Iraq on Wednesday would eventually drive America out of the region. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh)

