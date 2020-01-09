Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global road accidents up, deaths down: data

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 18:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 18:10 IST
Global road accidents up, deaths down: data

Paris, Jan 9 (AFP) Road accidents have become more frequent but less deadly over the last 30 years as developing nations transition to more stable economies, according to a global injury and death analysis released on Thursday. In 2017, the latest year for which complete data is available, 54 million people were injured in crashes, leading to 1.2 million deaths, said the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), which releases annual assessments of causes of death and injury.

It found that those most likely to be injured in collisions were men aged 25-29, and that accident rates among that demographic were twice as common as among women of the same age. While the global likelihood of being killed in a car crash has decreased since 1990, in five countries -- Central African Republic, Jamaica, Somalia, Swaziland and the United Arab Emirates -- the risk of death has increased.

Spencer James, senior author of the IHME study, said a number of factors, including vehicle and road safety, as well as proper enforcement of speeding, seatbelt and alcohol laws, contributed to the lower mortality rates. "It's encouraging to find improvements globally in road injury mortality over the past three decades, though there is still considerable progress to be made since road injuries should be considered preventable," he said.

The global rate of road injuries for all age groups increased more than 15 per cent between 1990-2017. The probability of dying from a road injury is highest in Haiti (15.6 per cent injured in collisions), CAR (10.4 per cent) and El Salvador (7.3 per cent), the IHME data showed.

China ranked the highest globally for total number of road deaths in 2017 with more than 261,000. Per capita road deaths were relatively low, however. The data was published in the journal BMJ Injury Prevention. (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria visits Eastern air bases

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC undertook a two-day visit to Air Force Stations in Eastern Air Command EAC. The CAS visited vital air bases and combat units operating at these locations on 08 09 Jan...

Big Bash boundary catch causes cricket law confusion

Sydney, Jan 9 AFP A two-man catch to dismiss Hobart skipper Matthew Wade in a T20 Big Bash match in Brisbane has led to confusion over the laws with even Lords weighing in. Hobart batted first and had limped to 98 for five off 14.4 overs la...

Ensure 100 pc coverage under polio drive, HP officials told

Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Khachi on Thursday directed officials concerned to extend all cooperation to ensure 100 per cent coverage under the national pulse polio programme on January 19. Around 6.5 lakh children would be ...

Iran says Ukrainian plane turned back before crashing

Iranian authorities have said a Ukrainian airliner, which crashed outside Tehran with the loss of all 176 people on board, had turned back after suffering a problem, as Ukrainian experts joined the investigation on Thursday.Both Canada and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020