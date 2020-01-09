SAfrican military plane crash lands in Congo, no sign of major damage

A South African military plane crash-landed on Thursday at the Goma airport in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a U.N. spokesman said.

Videos on social media showed smoke rising from the airplane but two sources at the airport, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there did not appear to be major damage to the plane.

