SAfrican military plane crash lands in Congo, no sign of major damage
A South African military plane crash-landed on Thursday at the Goma airport in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a U.N. spokesman said.
Videos on social media showed smoke rising from the airplane but two sources at the airport, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there did not appear to be major damage to the plane.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- South African
- Goma airport
- UN
- Democratic Republic of Congo
ALSO READ
England dismiss South African top three
England fight back after relentless South African bowling display
South African photographer kidnapped in Syria back home - source
Second Test: South African bowlers claim four before tea against England on day 1
South African govt lowers petrol price in New Year