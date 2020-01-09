Mexico considers bringing Mexican asylum seekers sent to Guatemala back home - interior minister

Mexico is evaluating bringing Mexican asylum seekers who are sent from the United States to Guatemala back to Mexico, Interior Minister Olga Sanchez told Reuters late on Wednesday.

Under U.S. rules made public this month, Mexicans requesting protection at the U.S.-Mexican border can be flown to Guatemala to seek refuge there instead.

