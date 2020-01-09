Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates Pak's largest skill development programme

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched Pakistan's largest skills development programme under which the government aims to train more than 500,000 youth in modern skills to get jobs in local and international markets. Launching the programme 'Hunarmand Jawan', Khan said that it was a flagship initiative to transform the youth of the country, including those studying in religious seminaries.

"Under this programme, we initially aim to train 500,000 youth. One thing that I am very proud of is that the first 70 skill centres we create will be in madrassahs so that the children who have always been neglected are able to acquire skills that will help them step up in the real world," he said. Khan said that Hunarmand Jawan programme would help to revive dormant industries and to provide youth with modern IT and other skills.

Under the four-year programme, the youth would be provided quality professional training. The programme would cost approximately Rs 30 billion and will provide easy loans, capacity building and internships for the youth.

Khan said that 300 smart training centres will be created, where students will have access to international teachers to achieve global standards. He urged the youth to work hard as there was no easy way to success.

