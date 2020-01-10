East Libya forces say war against Tripoli rivals to continue

East Libya based forces led by Khalifa Haftar said on Thursday they would continue in their military campaign against rival forces in the capital Tripoli, appearing to reject a call by Russia and Turkey for a ceasefire. A statement from Haftar's self-styled Libyan national army welcomed Russia's bid "to seek peace and stability in Libya", but affirmed "the continuation of the efforts of the armed forces in their war against terrorist groups ... which control the capital Tripoli".

Russia and Turkey called on Wednesday for a ceasefire in Libya to start on Jan. 12, following a meeting between the two countries' presidents.

