Senior US Diplomat Alice Wells to visit India on Jan 15 for 3-day visit

Alice Wells, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS), is scheduled to visit India from January 15 for a three-day visit to attend Raisina Dialogue. During her visit, she will meet with senior government officials to advance the US-India strategic global partnership following the success of the 2019 US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue and will discuss topics of mutual interest with members of the business community and civil society, said US State Department in a statement on Thursday.

The second annual 2+2 dialogue was hosted by the US State Department and attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with their American counterparts Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper on December 18. Wells will visit India as part of her three-nation tour on January 13 to January 22.

On January 13-14, she will be in Colombo, Sri Lanka, to meet with senior government officials and members of civil society to discuss a range of bilateral and regional issues, including shared interests in a free and open Indo-Pacific region that fosters prosperity, democracy, justice, and human rights. Wells will then travel to New Delhi from January 15-18.

Finally, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Wells will travel to Islamabad, Pakistan, from January 19 to January 22. She will meet with senior government officials and members of civil society to discuss issues of bilateral and regional concern. (ANI)

