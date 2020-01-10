Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protest-hit Hong Kong sees surge in depression, PTSD: study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 11:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 11:53 IST
Protest-hit Hong Kong sees surge in depression, PTSD: study

Hong Kong, Jan 10 (AFP) Nearly one in three adults in Hong Kong reported symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder during months of often violent social unrest in the city, according to a study published in The Lancet medical journal Friday. And around one in 10 had symptoms of probable depression, figures comparable to those seen in areas of armed conflict or following terrorist attacks, the decade-long study led by researchers from the University of Hong Kong found.

Prevalence of PTSD symptoms was six times higher than after the last major pro-democracy "Occupy" protests in 2014, rising from about five percent in March 2015 to almost 32 percent in September-November 2019. The increase corresponds to an additional 1.9 million adults with PTSD symptoms in the city of 7.4 million.

Up to 11 percent of adults reported symptoms of depression, from around two percent before the Occupy protests, and 6.5 percent in 2017, the study estimated. "One in five adults now reports probable depression or suspected PTSD, which is comparable to those experiencing armed conflicts, large-scale disasters, or terrorist attacks," the study said.

The researchers also found that heavy use of social media to follow socio-political events appeared to increase the risk of probable depression and suspected PTSD. "Hong Kong is under-resourced to deal with this excess mental health burden," said professor Gabriel Leung, dean of medicine at the University of Hong Kong, who co-led the research.

The researchers used numerous surveys carried out on 18,000 people between 2009 and 2019 in what they said was the largest and longest study of the population-wide impact of social unrest on mental health in the world. They warned that their findings may underestimate the extent of mental health problems as they did not include under-18s, who make up a large proportion of protestors.

Hong Kong has been battered by seven months of unrest, with millions marching and frequent violent confrontations in which police have fired tear gas and rubber bullets, while protesters have responded with petrol bombs. "With social unrest rising around the world, including in major cities such as Barcelona, Delhi, Paris, and Santiago in 2019, the issue of how social unrest impacts population mental health is of great public-health importance," said Michael Ni from the University of Hong Kong, who co-led the research. (AFP) AMS

AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Silver futures slip on weak cues

Silver futures on Friday slumped by Rs 191 to Rs 46,388 per kg as participants cut down their bets on low spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery tumbled by Rs 191, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 46,388 pe...

HRD ministry meets five-member JNU admin team

The HRD ministry on Friday met with a five-member team from the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU administration, including Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar.The emergency meeting has been called to discuss the situation on the campus and resolv...

Kelsey Asbille boards 'Fargo' season 4

Actor Kelsey Asbille is set to play a pivotal role in the fourth season of Chris Rock-fronted anthology series Fargo. The fourth season of the show, created, written and directed by Noah Hawley is set in 1950 in Kansas City, reported Deadli...

Dr Mark Bittinger joins Sai Life Sciences as Global Head of Biology

Hyderabad Telangana India Jan 10 ANIPRNewswire Sai Life Sciences, one of Indias fastest growing Contract Development Manufacturing Organizations CDMOs, today announced the appointment of Dr Mark Bittinger as Vice President and Global Head ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020