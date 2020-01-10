Ukraine leader to speak to Pompeo about airliner probe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would speak on Friday to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo following claims that Iran shot down a Ukrainian airliner. American, British and Canadian officials say intelligence sources indicate that Iran shot down the plane, killing all 176 on board, perhaps unintentionally.

"The version of a missile is not ruled out, but it has not yet been confirmed," Zelensky said on his Facebook page. He reiterated Ukraine's request to be sent all the information needed to conduct a thorough investigation and said he would talk about the probe with Pompeo later on Friday.

"Our goal is to establish the undeniable truth," he said. "The value of human life is above all political motives." Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's national security and defense council, earlier said investigators were pursuing several leads following the crash, including a strike with a surface-to-air missile like a Russian-made Tor, a collision with a drone, engine failure or an act of terror.

