Iraq's top cleric condemns U.S., Iran confrontation on Iraqi soil
Iraq's top Shi'ite Muslim cleric on Friday condemned the mutual U.S. and Iranian attacks on Iraqi soil and warned of deteriorating security in the country and the wider region as a result of Washington's standoff with Tehran.
Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani said the attacks were a violation of sovereignty and that no foreign powers should be allowed to decide Iraq's fate. Sistani delivered his message through a representative who spoke at Friday prayer in the holy city of Kerbala.
