Left Menu
Development News Edition

British woman faces jail for posing as a boy to lure girls into sex

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 15:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 15:30 IST
British woman faces jail for posing as a boy to lure girls into sex
Representative image

A young British woman who posed as a teenage boy to deceive potentially dozens of young girls into having sexual contact with her will be sentenced on Friday and may face a jail term. Gemma Watts, 21, created an online persona as Jake Waton, a 16-year-old boy, and used social media to strike up relationships with girls as young as 14. Police described her male alter ego as very believable.

Watts pleaded guilty in November to seven charges relating to four victims aged 14 and 15, although police believe she was a prolific predator and that there are likely to be many other unidentified victims. The charges included sexual assault and meeting a child following sexual grooming. Watts, who is on bail, is due to be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court in southern England.

She would start her grooming by liking girls' profiles on Snapchat or Instagram, then sending them complimentary messages. Soon she would be calling them "Babe" or other pet names. Her own profile as Jake Waton featured posts about skateboarding and photographs of herself, dressed in baggy sportswear, with her long hair tied up in a bun and hidden under a cap or hood.

Having persuaded her victims to meet her, Watts traveled by train to their homes in various parts of England. The girls believed they were in genuine relationships with a teenage boy. In several cases, there were multiple encounters over a period of months. She met the parents of some of her victims and had conversations with them. They too were taken in.

Phillipa Kenwright, one of the detectives involved in the case, said the victims were unaware they had been deceived until they were contacted by police, and it had been devastating for them to learn the truth. "It's been life-changing for all of the victims involved," Kenwright told reporters in a briefing ahead of sentencing. "For some of these girls, it's one of their first relationships."

The case has not previously been made public, and Kenwright said she expected that once the details were in the media, more victims would come forward. She said her personal estimate was that there might be between 20 and 50 unidentified victims. Watts, who left school at 16 and lives with her mother in north London, first came to the attention of the police in April 2018. Despite knowing she was under investigation, she continued her activities as Jake for many more months.

Kenwright said Watts had expressed no remorse and given no explanation for her actions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq asks US for team to prepare troop pullout

Baghdad, Jan 10 AFP Iraqs caretaker premier Adel Abdel Mahdi has asked the United States to send a delegation to Baghdad to begin preparing for a troop pullout, his office said on Friday. In a phone call late Thursday with US Secretary of S...

Lanka's Rajapaksa orders investigation on previous govt's corruption probe panels

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday ordered a presidential probe on the previous governments anti-corruption panels which investigated the members of the Rajapaksa family including himself. Two retired senior judges and a form...

Delhi Police releases photograph of JNU campus attackers, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh.

Delhi Police releases photograph of JNU campus attackers, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh....

Our demand for VC's resignation stands: JNUSU

The JNU Students Union stands on its demand for the removal of Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, but any decision on whether to call off the agitation against the fee hike will be taken later, said its president Aishe Ghosh on Friday after ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020