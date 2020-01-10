Left Menu
U.S, Canadian, French representatives to attend Iran plane crash investigation meetings

  • Reuters
  • Tehran
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 17:08 IST
  • Created: 10-01-2020 16:55 IST
U.S., Canadian and French representatives are to travel to Tehran to attend meetings for the Iran-led investigation into the Ukrainian airliner incident, Iranian state media reported on Friday. "As soon as they will arrive they will attend the meetings to investigate reasons for the crash," IRNA reported.

Canada and others said the plane was brought down by an Iranian missile, probably by mistake. Iran denied the airliner had been hit by a missile.

