Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN31 UK-BREXIT

Landmark Brexit bill for UK's divorce from EU finally clears Commons vote London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's determined bid for UK's divorce from the European Union got a major boost when the government's Brexit Bill comfortably cleared the House of Commons, signalling that the country would quit the economic bloc on January 31. By Aditi Khanna

FGN32 UK-2NDLD

MARKLE Meghan Markle returns to Canada amid UK royal crisis London: Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, left the UK for Canada amid the ongoing crisis talks within the British royal family following her and husband Prince Harry's bombshell announcement to distance themselves from frontline duties. By Aditi Khanna

FGN26 PAK-SIKH-KILLING

Pak police says murder of Sikh man plotted by fiancee Peshawar: The death of a 25-year-old Sikh man in Pakistan has turned out to be a "contract killing", according to the police, who have arrested her fiancee, who did not want to marry him.

FGN2 TRUMP-IRAN-NUCLEAR WEAPON

Iran will never have a nuclear weapon: Trump Washington: Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, President Donald Trump asserted on Thursday and said Tehran was getting "hurt very badly" by US sanctions. By Lalit K Jha

FGN1 US-CHINA-TRADE

US likely to sign trade deal with China on Jan 15: Trump Washington: The US will sign the first phase of a pending trade deal with China probably on January 15, President Donald Trump said on Thursday. By Lalit K Jha

FGN22 IRAN-BOEING-LD PROBE

Iran says Boeing can probe plane crash amid new allegations Tehran: Iran has invited Boeing to take part in the investigation into a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week at a time of soaring tensions between Washington and Tehran, killing all 176 people on board, state media reported Friday. (AP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.