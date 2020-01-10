Nepali translation of Swami Vivekananda's 'Karma Yoga' among 4 books released in Nepal on Vishwa Hindi Diwas

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on Friday released as many as four books, including the Nepali translation of Swami Vivekananda's 'Karma Yoga', at an event marking the Vishwa Hindi Diwas. The other three books include the Nepali translation of a book compiling five famous stories by Indian writer Premchand, as well as the Hindi translations of 'Ashwathama' -- written by Nepalese poet Madhav Prasad Ghimire -- and Utkrishta Kahaniyan'' -- a collection of 25 modern Nepali stories written by young and upcoming Nepali story writers.

In addition, a special issue of the research journal 'Sahityalok' of Central Hindi Department of Tribhuvan University was also released during an event at the embassy to mark the occasion. Nepal's Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration, Hridayesh Tripathi presided as the Chief Guest in the event, which was attended by more than 200 literary dignitaries including writers, journalists, Hindi and Nepali scholars, academicians, and students.

Inaugurating the program, Charge d'Affaires of Indian Embassy in Nepal Ajay Kumar read out the message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "India and Nepal are a common culture. Likewise, Nepali and Hindi language also are connected with Devnagari Script as both are written in Devnagari script and both the language have a commonality in the dictionary. This similarity between Hindi and Nepali has connected the people of both the nations tightly," Charge d'Affaires Ajay Kumar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.