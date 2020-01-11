Left Menu
Development News Edition

As Virginia governor vows new gun control push, capitol braces for protests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Virginia
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 00:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 00:13 IST
As Virginia governor vows new gun control push, capitol braces for protests
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Backed by Virginia's first Democratic-controlled legislature in over 20 years, Governor Ralph Northam vowed this week to push through new gun-control laws, angering gun-rights advocates who plan to respond with a rally of thousands of armed citizens.

It is unclear how many people will attend the Jan. 20 rally in Richmond. State police are already making security plans, aiming to avoid a repeat of the chaos seen in Charlottesville in 2017, when a march by white nationalists erupted in violence that led to the death of a counter-protester. The legislative bills that Northam's administration is backing include universal background checks on gun sales, a ban on assault-style rifles, and passing "red flag" laws that would allow courts and local law enforcement to remove guns from people deemed a risk to communities.

It is not Northam's first effort at tightening the state's gun laws. He called a special legislative session last summer after the massacre of 12 people in Virginia Beach, but the Republicans who then controlled it refused to vote on his proposals. "The measures I proposed did not receive a hearing," Northam said in an address when newly elected lawmakers first convened on Wednesday. "Virginians watched. They saw what happened, and they were appalled. So they changed the legislature."

The change in legislative control has made Virginia a key target for people on both sides of the gun-rights debate, one of America's most polarizing issues. The Virginia Citizens Defense League, which is organizing the rally, hopes that a large turnout by gun-rights proponents, most of whom will be openly carrying weapons as allowed by state law, will persuade lawmakers not to back the measures, according to materials posted online by the group.

Its representatives did not respond to multiple requests for comment this week. Since the election, some officials in nearly all of Virginia's 95 counties have declared they would not enforce new gun laws, calling themselves "sanctuary cities" for gun rights - adopting a term first used by localities opposed to harsh treatment of illegal immigrants.

The idea has quickly spread across the United States, with at least 200 local governments in 16 states passing such measures. However, Pew Research polling finds that 60% of Americans favor stricter gun laws overall. Some measures, including background checks for private gun sales and laws preventing people with mental illnesses from buying guns, are overwhelmingly favored by most Americans, regardless of their political stripe.

Joe Macenka, a spokesman for the Virginia Capitol Police, said the force has had several meetings with rally organizers. "They are very interested in having a positive outcome for the rally," Macenka said. "They understand that if you want to have success in influencing legislation inside the general assembly, it would behoove you to have a positive situation outside."

State police earlier this month spent two hours briefing Northam on preparations. Macenka acknowledged that the "great unknown" was how many people and groups not connected to the organizers would attend.

Several known militias and organizations labeled as white nationalist hate groups by critics have indicated online that they will turn up in Richmond in force. Northam addressed some unfounded claims the groups have spread online ahead of the expected rally.

"No one is calling out the National Guard. No one is cutting off your electricity, or turning off the Internet. No one is going door-to-door to confiscate guns," Northam said. "These laws are intended to keep Virginians safe. Period. It's time to act."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-U.S. employment growth slows; labor market tightening

U.S. job growth slowed in December after surging in the prior month, but the pace of hiring is enough to keep the longest economic expansion in history on track despite a deepening downturn in a manufacturing sector stung by trade disputes....

UPDATE 2-Democrat Marianne Williamson exits 2020 presidential race, saying 'love will prevail'

Marianne Williamson, the self-help guru who warned of the dark psychic force unleashed by Republican President Donald Trump, suspended her quixotic outsider campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Friday.Williamson won a...

Ukraine president says spoke with Canada's Trudeau, agreed need for objective probe of plane crash

Ukraine and Canada have agreed to push for an objective investigation into the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane in Iran, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday after speaking with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.There should not be ...

Bahrain's Gulf Air reroutes several flights to avoid Iranian airspace

Bahrains state carrier Gulf Air has re-routed flights away from Iranian airspace as a safety precaution, said an airline spokesman on Friday.Gulf Air continues to monitor the situation closely. The continued safety of our passengers and cre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020