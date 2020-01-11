Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 11-Iran to probe black boxes after missile blamed for plane crash

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 01:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 01:20 IST
WRAPUP 11-Iran to probe black boxes after missile blamed for plane crash
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Tehran said on Friday it wanted to download black box recordings itself from a Ukrainian airliner crash that killed all 176 people aboard, amid Western suspicions the plane was brought down by an Iranian missile, probably by mistake.

The crash has heightened international pressure on Iran after months of friction with the United States and tit-for-tat military strikes. Washington killed an Iranian general last week in Iraq, prompting Tehran to fire at U.S. targets. Iran, which denies the Boeing 737-800 was downed by a missile, showed the voice and flight data recorders on state TV on Friday but said it could take a month or two to extract data.

Later in the day, the semi-official Fars news agency reported that on Saturday Iran would announce the reason for the crash, citing an informed source. The announcement will be made after a meeting of an Iranian commission focused on air accidents, Fars said, but it gave no further details. Tehran said earlier that it may ask Russia, Canada, France or Ukraine for help in a probe that could take one or two years to complete.

"We prefer to download black boxes in Iran. But if we see that we can't do that because the boxes are damaged, then we will seek help," Ali Abedzadeh, head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation, told a news conference in Tehran. The Ukraine International Airlines flight to Kiev from Tehran crashed on Wednesday when Iran was on alert for a U.S. military response hours after it fired at U.S. targets in Iraq. https://tmsnrt.rs/39MLwwx

Most of the victims were Iranian or Iranian-Canadian. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has blamed an Iranian surface-to-air missile for downing the plane with 63 Canadians on board, though he said it may have been unintentional.

"We do believe that it's likely that that plane was shot down by an Iranian missile," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at a briefing on additional U.S. sanctions against Iran. "We're going to let the investigation play out before we make a final determination," he added as Washington also announced sanction waivers for crash investigators.

Iran called those accusations "psychological warfare". Ukraine and Canada have agreed to push for an objective investigation into the crash, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said after speaking with Trudeau.

"There should not be speculation about the tragedy; Ukraine and Canada will use all possible means to advocate for an objective and comprehensive investigation," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter. GRIEF AND CONFUSION

Grief-stricken Iranians and others posted images related to the crash. One showed a child's red shoe in the dirt. Another was a selfie of a mother and daughter in their seats, sent to a loved one before takeoff. "Why were any civilian airlines flying out of Tehran airport in those conditions," one user named Shiva Balaghi wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine is looking at various possible causes of the crash, including an attack by a Russian-made missile, a collision, an engine explosion or terrorism. Kiev said on Friday that Iran was cooperating with an investigation and it did not want to jump to conclusions. But Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko added Ukraine would like the analysis of the black boxes to happen in Kiev.

Some on social media expressed worries over images, which could not be independently verified, circulating online that suggested the crash site had been cleared by bulldozers. Iran's ambassador to Britain denied that.

Russia's deputy foreign minister said Moscow saw no grounds to blame Iran for the crash, TASS news agency reported. France's BEA air accident agency said it would be involved in the investigation. BEA helped analyze data from the flight recorder of a Boeing that crashed in Ethiopia last year.

EXPLOSION? A U.S. official, citing satellite data, said Washington had concluded with a high degree of certainty that anti-aircraft missiles brought down the plane in error.

The official said the data showed the plane airborne for two minutes after departing Tehran when heat signatures from two missiles were detected. There was an explosion in the vicinity and heat data showed the plane on fire as it fell. U.S., Canadian and French representatives were to travel to Tehran to attend meetings for the investigation, Iranian state media reported. Washington and Ottawa do not have diplomatic relations with Tehran.

Iran's civil aviation organization said in an initial report less than 24 hours after the incident that the three-year-old airliner, which had its last scheduled maintenance on Monday, encountered a technical problem after takeoff and was heading to a nearby airport before it crashed. "All those countries whose citizens were aboard the plane can send representatives and we urge Boeing to send its representative to join the process of investigating the black box," Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it was making arrangements to tour the site after an Iranian invitation. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it had designated a representative to join the probe.

Boeing said it would support the NTSB. The company is reeling from two deadly crashes of 737 MAX planes, including the one in Ethiopia, that led to the model's grounding last year. The crash plane was built in 2016 and is the prior 737 generation before the MAX.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Boeing supplier Spirit to lay off more than 20% of workforce in Kansas - memo

Boeing Cos biggest supplier, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, plans to lay off more than 20 of the workforce at its Wichita-Kansas base as it grapples with halted production and uncertainty over when 737 MAX jets will return to service, acc...

US tried to take out another Iranian leader, but failed

Washington, Jan 11 AP The US military tried, but failed, to take out another senior Iranian commander on the same day that an American airstrike killed the Revolutionary Guards top general, US officials said Friday. The officials said a mil...

U.S. Southern Plains could be hit by baseball-sized hail, hurricane gusts

Baseball-sized hail, hurricane-force wind gusts, and tornadoes could hit portions of the U.S. Southern Plains on Friday evening into early Saturday, forecasters said. The fast-moving storm is causing local officials in Texas, Oklahoma, Arka...

U.S. targeted Iranian official in Yemen in failed strike

The United States carried out a secret operation in Yemen that targeted, but failed to kill, an Iranian military official last week, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday.The strike was carried out on the same day that the United States...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020