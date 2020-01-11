Wirecard's Matthias resigns as chairman
Wirecard AG Chairman Wulf Matthias, 75, resigned from his position due to personal reasons, the German payments company said on Friday. Thomas Eichelmann, a member of the supervisory board, has been elected to replace him, Wirecard said in a statement.
Matthias, who joined as chairman in 2008, will remain a member of the board, the company added. German daily Handelsblatt reported last year Matthias would not stand for a second term for age reasons.
