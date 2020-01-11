Ukraine demands punishment, compensation for airliner downed by Iran
Kiev, Jan 11 (AFP) President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded Saturday that Iran punish those responsible for the downing of a Ukrainian airliner and pay compensation.
"We expect Iran... to bring the guilty to the courts," the Ukrainian leader wrote on Facebook, calling also for the "payment of compensation" after Tehran admitted accidentally downing the plane and killing all 176 people on board. (AFP) MRJ
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Volodymyr Zelensky
- Iran
- Kiev
- Ukrainian
- Tehran
